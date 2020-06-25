June 25 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its series Brave New World.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the series Thursday featuring an introduction from Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Alden Ehrenreich, Kylie Bunbury and other stars.

The preview shows an outsider, John the Savage (Ehrenreich), disrupt the seemingly perfect society of New London and expose the dark side of the utopian city.

"You know, I've been watching you people. If this place is so perfect, why is it upside down?" John asks.

Brave New World is based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name. The series features David Wiener as showrunner and executive producer and co-stars Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya and Demi Moore.

Brave New World will premiere July 15 on Peacock's launch day. Peacock is a new streaming service from NBCUniversal.