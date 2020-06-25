June 25 (UPI) -- Ben Platt addressed rumors about a potential film version of Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen while appearing on The Tonight Show.

"We're kind of in this weird, like, COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It's something we definitely have been trying to get together and make happen," Platt told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"I know Universal really wants to make the film and you know, it's kind of a toss-up at this point just based on, can we do it safely? And can we get it together in time? Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth so I think it's like kind of a now-or-never kind of thing," the actor continued.

Dear Evan Hansen, which starred Platt in the title role, follows a high school senior with social anxiety disorder who goes on a journey to discover himself after a classmate dies by suicide. Platt won a Tony Award for the role and gave his last Dear Evan Hansen performance in November 2017.

"I'm hoping, I'm hopeful that it can come together and we can find a safe way to do it," Platt said about the film version.

Platt, during his Tonight Show apperance, was rocking a new mustache.

"I've always wanted to do it. I've been afraid to do it and I figured like, quarantine, now-or-never kind of thing. My boyfriend Noah really likes it so it makes me really like it," Platt said about the mustache.

Platt stars in The Politician Season 2 which recently premiered on Netflix.