June 24 (UPI) -- Empire and Murder in the First alum Taye Diggs is set to host the 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards ceremony on The CW Network.

The event honoring excellence in TV and film is slated to take place on March 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, "health considerations permitting," the network said in a press release.

Many performances and prize presentations have been live-streamed or televised from remote locations using video-conference technology due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect," Critics' Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season."

The Daytime Emmy Awards and the BET Awards will be presented during virtual ceremonies this weekend in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Emmy Awards for television are to be handed out on Sept. 20, the Golden Globes for film and TV are set for Feb. 28 and the Oscars for cinema will be presented on April 25.