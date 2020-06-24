June 24 (UPI) -- The Queer Eye cast says the Supreme Court's historic ruling for LGTBQ people this month is a "step in the right direction."

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Van Ness and Berk discussed the decision and next steps.

The Supreme Court ruled June 15 that federal civil rights law protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"We are so excited about the Supreme Court ruling," Van Ness said. "I think it's a really good step; however, it also is really important to talk about why the Equality Act still hasn't been passed by Mitch McConnell, which would really extend healthcare and housing rights."

"There's still a lot of really problematic things going on at the same time," he added.

The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights law to provide consistent and explicit non-discriminations protections for LGBTQ people. The bill passed in the House of Representatives in May.

Berk agreed with Van Ness that more work needs to be done.

"Long story short, it's a great step in the right direction," Berk said of the Supreme Court ruling. "But we don't want to let it overshadow the fact that we still have a very large fight to fight, not just for the LGBT community but for any marginalized minority community."

On the WWHL after-show, Van Ness responded to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's controversial remarks about transgender people.

"J.K Rowling's tweets were and are problematic," Van Ness said. "To be honest, her idea of gender and her fears around the idea of gender are really rooted in white supremacy, and they have been for a really long time."

Queer Eye Season 5 premiered on Netflix this month. The cast started filming Season 6 in Austin, Texas, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.