Lil Rel Howery arrives for Lionsgate Cinemacon in Las Vegas in 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Lil Rel Howery is set to host the NBC game show, "Small Fortune." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Comedian, actor, writer and producer Lil Rel Howery has signed on to host NBC's new game show, Small Fortune.

The program challenges teams of three friends to complete tasks involving tiny objects.

To win cash prizes, contestants must demonstrate dexterity, focus and precision.

"I'm really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show," Howery said in a press release. "I've played the games and they're not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home."

Production is set to begin later this year.

Howery's credits include Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, Get Out, Bird Box, Uncle Drew, Good Boys, The Carmichael Show, Rel, Insecure and Southside.