June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for Little Voice, an upcoming drama series from the writing team behind Broadway musical Waitress.

The trailer features Brittany O'Grady (Star) as Bess King, a musician chasing her dreams while navigating her complicated personal relationships and family issues.

The J.J. Abrams-produced half-hour drama is written by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, the team behind Broadway hit Waitress. The series features original music by Bareilles and marks her TV writing debut. Nelson serves as showrunner.

The cast also includes Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Chuck Cooper, Shalini Bathina, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Kevin Valdez.

Little Voice premieres July 10 on Apple TV+, with new episodes being added on subsequent Fridays.