June 24 (UPI) -- The U.K. version of The Apprentice, which airs on BBC, has postponed its 16th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Production safety and the welbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority," the show's official Twitter account said on Wednesday.

BBC One will air memorable moments from the reality series later this year.

BBC's The Apprentice is based on the U.S. version of the series, which famously starred President Donald Trump, who was also host of The Celebrity Apprentice. Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted one season of The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

The U.K. version features billionaire Lord Sugar deciding which entrepreneur he will invest in.

Carina Lepore won Season 15 in December.