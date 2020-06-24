Steve McQueen celebrates after winning the Best Picture Oscar for "12 Years A Slave" in 2014 in Los Angeles. The filmmaker recently criticized the British film and TV industry for what he called "blatant racism." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Britain's BBC television and radio network has announced plans to spend about $125 million towards creating diverse and inclusive content.

The broadcaster said it wants its programming to better represent the public it serves.

In an effort to accomplish this, it is setting a new mandatory 20 percent "diverse-talent target" in all new BBC commissions starting in April.

"The senseless killing of George Floyd -- and what it tells us about the stain of systemic racism -- has had a profound impact on all of us. It's made us question ourselves about what more we can do to help tackle racism -- and drive inclusion within our organization and in society as a whole," BBC Director General Tony Hall said in a statement. "This is our response -- it's going to drive change in what we make and who makes it. It's a big leap forward -- and we'll have more to announce in the coming weeks."

"When I met (filmmaker) Steve McQueen last year during the making of Small Axe, he challenged me and the BBC to set meaningful targets and take proper action," added Charlotte Moore, the BBC's director of content. "He was right. Today's announcement represents a truly transformational commitment to both on and off screen representation. Concrete, tangible action is the only way we can bring about real sustainable change."

McQueen -- whose films include 12 Years a Slave and Widows -- recently wrote in an essay for The Observer about the changes he would like to see made in the entertainment industry.

"Yes, I'm fed up. I don't want to hear anyone say, 'Oh, yes, it's terrible' ever again. I've heard it a thousand times. They all agree, but nothing gets done. What I want is to see change, not hear excuses," he said. "It's just not healthy. It's wrong. And yet, many people in the industry go along with it as if it is normal. It's not normal. It is anything but normal. It's blindingly, obviously wrong. It's blatant racism. Fact. I grew up with it."

The BBC made its announcement as protesters around the world demand racial equality and social justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis this spring.