June 24 (UPI) -- AMC announced Wednesday its July content would include new content related to its acclaimed original series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The network will also air marathons of Saul and films starring Bryan Cranston.

Better Call Saul ended its fifth season on Monday, April 20. A marathon of all 10 Season 5 episodes will air July 9 from 9 a.m. EDT to 9:30 p.m. EDT. A sixth and final season is in the works.

In between the last two episodes and during their commercial breaks, stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn will discuss their roles and answer fan questions from social media. Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill the lawyer who would assume the identity of Saul Goodman and become Walter White (Cranston)'s lawyer and money launderer. Seehorn plays his girlfriend, Kim Wexler, who did not appear on Breaking Bad.

AMC.com will premiere the digital short form series The Broken and the Bad on July 9. Giancarlo Esposito, who starred on both series as Gus Fring, will host. The series explores real life crime stories that mirror the drama of the shows.

Breaking Bad star Cranston's films Godzilla and Wakefield will air back to back on July 6 with Godzilla at 5:15 p.m. EDT and Wakefield at 8 p.m. EDT. Interstitial videos with Cranston will air throughout both films.

In the 2014 American remake of Godzilla, Cranston plays a scientist whose team unearths the giant reptile. In the E.L. Doctorow adaptation Wakefield, Cranston plays a lawyer who suffers a breakdown. Jennifer Garner plays his wife and Robin Swicord adapted and directs.