June 23 (UPI) -- Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season.

Netflix renewed the fantasy series for Season 6 on Tuesday ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere.

"the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final," the streaming service wrote on Twitter.

Netflix previously said Season 5 would be the show's last. The series initially aired for three seasons on Fox and was picked up at Netflix following its cancellation.

Netflix said Monday that Season 5, Part 1 will premiere Aug. 21. The company shared the news alongside a 66.6-second video featuring some of the show's steamiest moments.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman. The TV series follows Lucifer (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.

Lucifer is created by Tom Kapinos and co-stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Rachael Harris. Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes.