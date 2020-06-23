June 23 (UPI) --John Legend says that he was surprised with a dinner date by his wife Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day while appearing on The Tonight Show.
"She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow I was able to not see it the whole time while they were setting it up and it was a true surprise," Legend told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.
"She set it all up in our backyard and it was a really lovely dinner date. They made me feel like a king on Father's Day," he continued.
Legend, Teigen, and their two kids, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, recently appeared together on a Father's Day special that aired on ABC.
"We had everybody wear masks and we did a lot of it outside, So we tried to be as safe as possible. But you know, everybody's kind of easing back into using full production, but just doing it with more precautions now," the singer said filming the special amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legend discussed his non-profit organization Free America which brings to light how America is the most incarcerated country in the world.
"The fact that we use police and jails and prisons to solve far too many social issues that could be solved in other ways," Legend said. "That's something that a lot of people are looking at now and I think it's important that we do that."
Legend also performed his song "Ooh Laa" alongside a full band from his latest album titled Bigger Love.
Bigger Love was released on Friday and also includes the single "Conversations in the Dark."
Moments from John Legend's career
John Legend was named Best New Artist and took home Best Male R&B Performance for "Ordinary People" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2005. The year before Legend had begun his solo career after doing back up vocals for Alicia Keys, Kanye West and Usher. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Rock legend Stevie Wonder performs with India.Arie, and Legend before Super Bowl XL in Detroit, Mich., on February 5, 2006. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Legend won Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Legend performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on May 2, 2007. Later that year, he worked on another album and his own record label. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R), poses with his girlfriend at the time, Chrissy Teigen, on the red carpet before the Declare Yourself "Rebirth of Citizenship" inauguration kick-off event at the Renaissance Washington Hotel in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2009. The couple would get engaged in 2011. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Legend sings the National Anthem before the start of the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies game two of the World Series in New York City on October 29, 2009. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Legend accepts the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010. Legend is the founder of the "Show Me Campaign," which works towards eliminating poverty through education. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend poses with his awards at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Legend arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. The following year, Legend would marry Chrissy Teigen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPi | License Photo
Legend performs during the Yahoo! key note address at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 7, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Legend (L) and Teigen arrive at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. The following week, his song, "All of Me," would top the Billboard U.S. record chart. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Legend (L) and Common appear backstage with the award for Original Song, Motion Picture "Selma" during the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Legend and Teigen posted a viral photo poking fun at her crying face as he accepted his award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend performs "American the Beautiful" during pregame activities of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., on February 1, 2015. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Common (L) and Legend won Best Song for "Glory" in the film "Selma" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend adjusts Teigen's gown at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Teigen was carrying their first child, Luna, who was born April 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Legend attends "Taking the Stage; African American Music and Stories that Changed America," a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on September 23, 2016. The event celebrated the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Pool photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend attend the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. Legend sang the theme song with Ariana Grande for the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) fixes Legend's tie when they arrive on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 11, 2017. He took home the award for Best Revival for co-producing the play "Jitney." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend stands on a float that moves down the parade route at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 22, 2018. He welcomed his second child, Miles, with Teigen in the summer of that year and joined "The Voice" as a coach in September. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2019. In late 2018, he earned his EGOT status with an Emmy win for his work on "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
DJ Khaled (L) and Legend perform during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Later that year, Legend was named People's Sexiest Man Alive and guest-starred in an episode of
"The Simpsons" with Teigen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. In March, Ellen Degeneres gave Legend a call while she was home bored during isolation amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo