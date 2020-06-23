June 23 (UPI) -- Disney has released a new trailer for documentary series Into the Unknown, which will chronicle the making of Frozen 2.
The six-part series will go behind-the-scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios as the production team raced against time to finish Frozen 2.
Director, writer and chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez star along with voice actors Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna).
"For Frozen we had created these two sisters. I get caught up in them because they feel real to me. They feel like family. That's part of what drives us," Lee says in the trailer.
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere Friday on Disney+.
Released in November, Frozen 2 followed Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf on a new adventure as the group set out to discover the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel attend 'Frozen II' premiere in LA
Cast member Kristen Bell voices Anna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Idina Menzel voices Elsa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Josh Gad voices Olaf. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jonathan Groff voices Kristoff. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez (R) and her sister, Grace Teefey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Sterling K. Brown voices Mattias. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Wichayanee Piaklin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Hadley Gannaway voices Young Anna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Mattea Conforti voices Young Elsa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Alfred Molina voices Agnarr. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jeremy Sisto and his daughter, Charlie Ballerina Sisto (L), and son Bastian Kick Sisto. Sisto voices King Runeard.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Evan Rachel Wood voices Iduna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jordana Brewster. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Busy Philipps. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ashlee Simpson (R) and her husband Evan Ross pose with their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, and her son, Bronx Wentz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Martha Plimpton voices Yelana. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jason Ritter voices Ryder. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teddi Mellencamp. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Rachel Matthews voices Honeymaren. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Menzel (R) and her husband, actor Aaron Lohr. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo