June 23 (UPI) -- Disney has released a new trailer for documentary series Into the Unknown, which will chronicle the making of Frozen 2.

The six-part series will go behind-the-scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios as the production team raced against time to finish Frozen 2.

Director, writer and chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez star along with voice actors Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna).

"For Frozen we had created these two sisters. I get caught up in them because they feel real to me. They feel like family. That's part of what drives us," Lee says in the trailer.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere Friday on Disney+.

Released in November, Frozen 2 followed Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf on a new adventure as the group set out to discover the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.