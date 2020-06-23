June 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Boots Riley announced on Twitter that he is developing a new series starring Jharrel Jerome, titled I'm A Virgo.

Riley said that the show will follow a 13-foot tall black man who lives in Oakland, Calif. Jerome, best known for starring in When They See Us and Moonlight, will play the lead role.

The director is developing the series with Michael Ellenberg's Media Res. and has not decided on a network or streaming service.

"It'll be dark, absurd, hilarious and important," Riley said alongside a poster for the show that features artwork of a large man sitting in the back of a car.

The poster contains the phrase "An episodic joy ride from Boots Riley" on the bottom.

Riley made his directorial debut with 2018's Sorry to Bother You which starred Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun and Armie Hammer.

Sorry to Bother You also took place in Oakland and followed Stanfield as a telemarketer who finds success after he starts talking to customers using a white-sounding voice.