June 22 (UPI) -- Fantasy drama series The Witcher will resume filming Season 2 in August.

Netflix said Monday on Twitter that the series will start up production again Aug. 17.

The streaming service shared the news in a Jaskier-inspired post. Jaskier (Joey Batey), a bard, performed the song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" in Season 1.

"I'm dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we've been apart

It's time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard -- who's flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August," the tweet reads.

The Witcher was filming in the U.K. when Netflix shut down production in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Season 2 is expected to premiere in mid-2021.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV adaptation stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful resumed filming last week in Los Angeles. The film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will start up production again July 6 in the U.K.