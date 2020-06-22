June 22 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of its new series P-Valley.

The network shared a trailer for the strip club drama Monday featuring Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson and Nicco Annan.

Evans plays Mercedes, the star dancer at a small-town strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The club's manager, Uncle Clifford (Annan) calls on Mercedes to train a newcomer, Autumn Night (Johnson), before she moves on from the club.

"Who better to learn from than an O.G. like me?" Mercedes tells Autumn in the trailer.

P-Valley is based on a play by Katori Hall, who created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Season 1 will have an all-female directing team that includes Karena Evans and Kimberly Peirce.

Shannon Thornton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley and Dan J. Johnson co-star.

"Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop," an official synopsis reads.

P-Valley premieres July 12 at 9 p.m. ET and will air at 8 p.m. ET on subsequent Sundays.