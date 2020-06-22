"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis arrives for the world premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" on February 2019. The first part of "Lucifer" Season 5 will come to Netflix in August. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

June 22 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Monday that Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 will be released on Aug. 21.

The streaming service made the announcement alongside a 66.6 second video showing some of the show's steamiest moments.

Lucifer, which initially aired on Fox for three seasons before switching to Netflix, stars Tom Ellis as the title character who becomes bored of hell and spends time on earth in Los Angeles.

Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris also star.

There is no premiere date for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. Netflix originally announced that the fifth season would be the show's last.