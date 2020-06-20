Diallo Riddle's variety show "Sherman's Showcase" has been renewed for Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- AMC and IFC have announced they ordered six new episodes of the variety show, Sherman's Showcase.

Created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, the series' second season is expected to debut in 2021.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of Sherman's Showcase. It's all our favorite things and now it's on AMC and IFC. Season 2's so big, it needs two networks," said Salahuddin and Riddle in a joint statement.

The show aired an hourlong "Black History Month Spectacular" special on AMC on Friday night.