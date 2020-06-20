Thomas Middleditch attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap"in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Hulu announced it has renewed its adult animated comedies Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites.

Crossing Swords is set in a medieval world populated by tiny peg-people toys. With a voice cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Pally, Luke Evans, Seth Green and Yvette Nicole Brown, the show is now poised to return for a second season.

Advertisement Patrick's still got a lot more work to do. #CrossingSwords is coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/VveP3mzlX9— Crossing Swords (@SwordsOnHulu) June 18, 2020

Solar Opposites has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

The space-alien comedy features the voice talents of Justin Rolland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.