June 19 (UPI) -- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is set to debut on TNT July 19.

This is the second season of The Alienist, a late 19th-century crime drama starring Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl.

The show will return one week after Snowpiercer airs its two-hour finale.

"Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case," an Alienist Season 2 synopsis said. "She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer."