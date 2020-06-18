June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Cursed.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday, featuring Katherine Langford as Nimue, the future Lady of the Lake.

Advertisement

Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from Nimue's perspective. The series is based on Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler's illustrated novel.

The preview shows Nimue (Langford) wielding the legendary sword Excalibur.

"The legend says this sword belongs to the one true king. But what if the sword chooses a queen?" she says.

Cursed is created by Miller and Wheeler, who serve as executive producers. The series co-stars Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for the show in May.

Cursed premieres July 17.