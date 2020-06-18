June 18 (UPI) -- Orange Cassidy and Best Friends got revenge against Chris Jericho and his group, The Inner Circle, in the main event of Dynamite.

Chuck Taylor and Trent of Best Friends faced off against Jericho and his Inner Circle teammate Sammy Guevara in a Tag Team match on Wednesday. The bout was to determine who will get to face the AEW Wold Tag Team Champions at Fyter Fest, which takes place over two days on July 1 and 8.

Advertisement

Taylor and Trent were angry at the Inner Circle for how they brutally assaulted Cassidy last week on Dynamite and started the match by aggressively attacking Jericho and Guevara, who are also collectively known as Le Sex Gods.

Jericho would later gain an advantage by sneakily using his signature baseball bat outside the ring on Trent. The highly competitive contest continued to escalate as Taylor tried to use a steel chair but the referee noticed and took it away.

Guevara took advantage of the referee being distracted and used Jericho's baseball bat on Trent inside the ring. The Spanish God performed a Shooting Star Press for the victory but Trent wouldn't stay down.

Guevara then attempted to nail Trent with the GTH but Trent was able to push Guevara into the ropes, where he was tripped by the cameraman. Trent quickly slammed Guevara on his head and picked up the three count.

The cameraman entered the ring as Jericho rested and revealed himself to be Cassidy. Freshly Squeezed took Jericho to the ground and landed a number of punches. AEW announced that Cassidy and Jericho will have a match at Fyter Fest.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defended their titles against The Natural Nightmares, which consists of QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes.

Marshall and Dustin Rhodes were accompanied to the ring by Brandi Rhodes, but Marshall's girlfriend, Allie, was told to stay backstage.

Marshall and Dustin Rhodes fought hard against the champs. Marshall called for the Diamond Cutter, but Omega blocked it with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Dustin Rhodes got involved and hit Omega with a Canadian destroyer while Marshall performed the Diamond Cutter on Page.

Allie then came out to cheer for Marshall from the ramp. Marshall attempted to land a Moonsault on Omega but missed. Omega and Page unleashed the Last Call and pinned Marshall for the three count to remain AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In the women's division, Anna Jay returned to AEW to take on Abadon whose entrance to the ring was straight out of a horror movie.

Abadon dominated Jay and made quick work of the self-proclaimed Star of the Show. Abadon won the match by performing a Step Up Hurracanrana for the three count.

The Dark Order, including their leader The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee, made a surprise appearance and handed a contract to Colt Cabana, who was watching the action from ringside.

The Dark Order also helped Jay out of the ring and walked with her to the backstage area. The moment hinted at Jay possibly joining the cult-like Dark Order.

Other moments from Dynamite included MJF defeating WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn with help from his bodyguard, Wardlow; Dr. Britt Baker having her wheelchair vehicle stolen by Big Swole; Cody successfully defending his TNT Championship against Ricky Starks; and The Young Bucks defeating The Superbad Squad consisting of Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.