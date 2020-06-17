June 17 (UPI) -- MTV is severing ties with Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras.

The network confirmed the decision Tuesday, the same day Siesta Key Season 3 returned to the air.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key," MTV tweeted.

People said Kompothecras was fired for his past racist remarks and for sharing white supremacist images on social media.

An MTV rep told the magazine that Kompothecras' girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, will still appear on the show. His father, Gary Kompothecras, is a producer on the series.

Kompothecras and Salerno welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, last week.

Siesta Key follows a group of young people living near Siesta Key Beach in Florida. The series is inspired by Laguna Beach and co-stars Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller and Chloe Trautman.

Earlier this month, MTV severed ties with The Challenge star Dee Nguyen following her "offensive" remarks about Black Lives Matter. The network also cut ties with Taylor Selfridge and pulled her Teen Mom OG at Home special due to Selfridge's past racist tweets.