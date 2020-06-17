June 17 (UPI) -- Hasan Minhaj appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed how he thinks the Asian-American community needs to stand up for fellow citizens in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Minhaj, who tackled the subject on his Netflix show, Patriot Act, in a video that has gone viral, told Colbert on Tuesday he was seeing tense conversations on WhatsApp within the Asian-American community about Floyd and the ensuing protests that have taken place worldwide.

"A lot of times when we talk about race in America, we consider it in our community to be a very black-white conversation and we don't think that we're participants in it," Minhaj said.

The comedian noted that Asian-Americans have benefited from rights African Americans fought for and how one of the four police officers involved in Floyd's death -- Tou Thao -- is Hmong-American.

"I'm not saying we were directly involved in the killing of George Floyd, but we're there and it's our job to take the knee off that man's neck," Minhaj said.

"And to me, I just felt like it was a moment of solidarity for us to kind of step up and say hey, we are a part of America and we don't just get to own its successes. We also have to own its failures. That's what it means to be an American citizen," he continued.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Chauvin was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck and has been fired and charged along with the three other officers.

Patriot Act airs every Sunday on Netflix.