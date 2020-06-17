"The Salisbury Poisonings" star Rafe Spall arrives on the red carpet at the "Men In Black International" premiere in June 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- BBC One limited series The Salisbury Poisonings is coming to the United States on AMC this fall.

The four-part drama follows the true story of the 2018 Novichok poisonings that took place in Salisbury, England.

The city found hundreds of traces of Novichok, a lethal nerve agent, following an assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The incident was a national emergency.

Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Rafe Spall (Trying), MyAnna Buring (The Witcher) and Johnny Harris (Jawbone) star.

Saul Dibb (Journey's End) directs while Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn penned the script.

"The Salisbury Poisonings is a riveting story about the bravery and resilience of a small town under siege by a silent killer," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC and co-president of AMC Studios said in a statement.

"With mysterious twists and turns and an array of complex, heroic characters, it's exactly the type of captivating, high-end scripted drama that our audience craves, and we're thrilled to share it with them this fall," he continued.