June 16 (UPI) -- Randy Orton, after defeating Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash, set his sights on Edge's former tag team partner and best friend Christian on Raw.

The Viper opened Raw on Monday to gloat about his Backlash victory in a bout that WWE has called the greatest wrestling match ever. Edge suffered a torn triceps during the encounter, which will leave him out of action for an extended amount of time.

Christian, who hasn't competed in WWE for six years and is retired from in-ring action, arrived onto the scene to defend Edge.

Orton said Christian has always been jealous of Edge and challenged him to a Unsanctioned match. An unsanctioned match, where anything goes, would allow Christian to compete without having to worry about WWE doctors clearing him for competition.

Christian was given until the end of the night to decide if he wanted to face Orton. Living legend Ric Flair attempted to talk Christian out of going ahead with the match but the former Tag Team and World Champion took Orton up on his offer.

Flair once again tried to stop Christian from competing right before the bell rang with Orton already in the ring. Flair, once Christian was dead set on having the match, delivered a low blow to Christian, immobilizing him.

Orton took his time and slowly prepared to use The Punt, a rare attack he uses only to injure others. Orton successfully kicked Christian in the head and pinned him for the three count.

Orton was heard telling Christian that he was sorry but that he was forced to put him down. WWE medical personnel attended to Christian and took him away on a stretcher.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre found himself having to defend his title in a Tag Team match with 24/7 Champion R-Truth against Bobby Lashley and MVP. If McIntyre and Truth lost the match, Lashley would become the new WWE Champion.

Lashley, earlier in the night, told his wife Lana that he wanted a divorce after she got involved with his championship match against McIntyre at Backlash. Lashley and MVP blame Lana for The All Mighty losing.

McIntyre started the Tag Team match off and wanted to end things on his own until Truth tagged himself him. Lashley and MVP were able to handle Truth until McIntyre re-entered the bout.

Truth was able to dodge an attack from Lashley outside the ring which sent him straight into the steel stairs. The champ nailed MVP with a Claymore and helped Truth deliver a Splash from the top rope to win the match.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title once again against Nia Jax in a rematch from Backlash.

The rematch was short lived, however, after Jax became frustrated with the referee and pushed him down onto the mat. The referee started to disqualify Jax until Asuka quickly pinned Jax from behind to win the match.

Other moments from Raw included Kevin Owens defeating Angel Garza; Big Show helping Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders fight off Akira Tozawa and his ninjas; The IIconics defeating Natalya and Liv Morgan before being granted a future title match against Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks; United States Champion Apollo Crews defeating Shelton Benjamin; and Rey Mysterio's son Dominik getting revenge on Seth Rollins and his disciples for injuring his father.