June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

The streaming service shared first look photos for the season Tuesday on Twitter featuring Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, aka Number Seven, a young woman with superhuman powers.

Vanessa and her siblings were last seen in Season 1 as Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) transported them through time and space. Season 2 picks up with the family scattered in 1960s Dallas, Texas.

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins," an official synopsis reads.

Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried and Jason Bryden play the trio of assassins. Other new characters include Sissy (Marin Ireland), a Texas divorcée, and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband.

Umbrella Academy co-stars Tom Hopper as Luther, aka Number One; David Castañeda as Diego, aka Number Two; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, aka Number Three; Robert Sheehan as Klaus, aka Number Four; and Justin H. Min as Ben, aka Number Six.

Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way comic book series. The TV series is created by Steve Blackman and premiered its first season in February 2019.

Season 2 premieres July 31.