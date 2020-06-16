"Sunnyside" star Kal Penn arrives on the red carpet at the launch of The Players' Tribune on February 2015. NBC has canceled "Sunnyside" after one season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed drama Manifest starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas for a third season.

"Buckle up, Manifesters! Season 3 of #Manifest has been cleared for takeoff on @NBC," the official Twitter account for the series announced on Monday alongside a video of creator Jeff Rake recapping the second season.

Manifest follows passengers onboard Flight 828 who reached their destination more than five years after their plane mysteriously vanished.

Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long also star.

NBC has also canceled three programs after one season, including Sunnyside, Bluff City Law and Indebted.

Sunnyside, created by Kal Penn who also starred, followed the actor as a disgraced former city councilman who tutors a group of immigrants for their citizenship test. Poppy Liu, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, Diana Maria Riva, Samba Schutte and Joel Kim Booster also star.

Bluff City Law, from creators Michael Aguilar and Dean Georgaris, starred Caitlin McGee as lawyer Sydney Strait who rejoins her father's Memphis law firm. Jimmy Smiths portrayed the father, Elijah. Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, Jayne Atkinson, Scott Shepherd and Josh Kelly also starred.

Indebted, created by Dan Levy, followed Adam Pally and Abby Elliott as young parents Dave and Rebecca who take in Dave's parents who have fallen on hard times. Jessy Hodges, Steven Weber and Fran Drescher also starred.