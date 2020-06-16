June 16 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Bristowe has joined the celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 29.

The 34-year-old television personality learned Monday that she will compete in the upcoming season of the ABC reality dance competition series.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison surprised Bristowe with the news during the Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! special. The special featured footage from past seasons of the Bachelor franchise including Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

Bristowe appeared on the special with her boyfriend, Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick. Tartick shared a clip on Instagram of the moment Bristowe heard she will appear on DWTS.

"Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals... 5 years later from making her debut on ABC we're heading to LA to make that dream come true," he wrote. "Mirror ball or not, you did it again... checked another box off your bucket list! And I'm freakin here for it!"

Bristowe later posted a video of herself and Tartick celebrating by dancing around their living room.

"ACTUAL FOOTAGE FROM AFTER I FOUND OUT IM ON #DWTS," she captioned the post.

Bristowe said in 2017 that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss had blocked her from appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Fleiss denied as much, saying Bristowe has his "total support."

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 is expected to premiere in the fall.