June 16 (UPI) -- Will & Grace and Smash alum Debra Messing has signed on to executive produce and star in the new White House comedy, East Wing, Starz announced Tuesday.

The show was created and written by Ali Wentworth -- whose credits include Nightcap and Jerry Maguire.

Wentworth and Divorce alum Liz Tuccillo will also co-star in the series, which is based on the experiences of Wentworth's mother, who served as White House social secretary during Ronald Reagan's presidency in the 1980s.

"The charm and relatability Debra brings to every character she inhabits will captivate audiences once again as she brings [the character] Hollis to life on the screen," Christina Davis -- president of original programming for Starz -- said in a press release.

"This is a whip-smart comedy that, despite its 1980s set dressing, is a pointed commentary on politics and the politics of being a woman today that will be a valuable addition to our slate of premium programming by and for women. Debra, Ali and Liz will most definitely not be pulling any punches."

Will & Grace originally ran from 1998 to 2006. It was revived for three seasons starting in 2017 and wrapped up its 11th and final season in April.