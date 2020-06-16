Denise Richards plays Shauna Fulton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Long-running CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful will resume filming.

Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that the series will start up production again Wednesday at Television City in Los Angeles.

Deadline said The Bold and the Beautiful will be the first U.S. broadcast series to resume filming. Sources said CBS hopes to start airing the new episodes in early-to-mid July.

Production on the series was shut down in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Filming for the new episodes will follow COVID-19 safety protocols set by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City's owner, Hackman Capital Partners.

"The health and safety of our cast and crew are of utmost importance to us," a rep for the show told TVLine. "We will be following all protocols set forth by the State, City, Television City, and the various guilds."

Sources told Deadline the show's cast and crew were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will be regularly tested going forward. Producers hired a COVID-19 coordinator to help ensure safety on set.

The Bold and the Beautiful aired its last original episode in April and has been showing reruns since. The series stars Matthew Atkinson, Scott Clifton, Jennifer Gareis, Katherine Kelly Lang, Denise Richards and Heather Tom.

British soap opera Coronation Street resumed filming in the U.K. last week.