June 16 (UPI) -- Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn says she ignores sexist people in the yacht charter industry.

The 55-year-old television personality shared some of her experiences with sexism in the industry during Monday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In recent episodes of Below Deck Med, Pete Hunziker was seen calling his female co-workers "sweetie." On WWHL, Yawn was asked what she would do if someone on her crew called her such.

"Oh my gosh. I'd sit him down, have a conversation and say, 'You need to lose that vocabulary and change your words. How about 'Captain,' or my name,'" she said. "I mean, who does that? I was shocked when I watched this."

Yawn said the most sexist thing she's experienced as a captain is not being hired for a job because she was a woman. She said most people in the industry are supportive to women.

"I would get the look from the guys on the dock, like, 'Is she gonna crash the boat?' 'Here comes a woman driving a boat,'" Yawn said. "You get all the looks."

"I ignore it and just do my job," she added. "I stay focused."

On WWHL, Yawn also discussed charter guest behavior with fellow Below Deck Med star Malia White. Yawn said she's reported bad guest behavior but has never kicked a guest off the ship.

"I've called and told on them," she said.

Yawn said the biggest tip she's gotten from a guest was 100,000 euros, which she split between the crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean is in its fifth season on Bravo.