June 16 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed drama series For Life starring Nichola Pinnock for a second season.

"Aaron's journey back to his family continues. #ForLife will return for Season 2!" the official Twitter account for the series said on Monday.

Advertisement

For Life, from creator Hank Steinberg, is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and follows Pinnock as Aaron Wallace who becomes a lawyer to overturn his life sentence for a crime he did not commit.

Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Boris McGiver and Timothy Busfield also star. Steinberg also executive produces with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson (Power), Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan.

"It's more than just a show, it's a fight for justice and we're keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr. stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life," Jackson said in a statement.

"Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen," he continued.

ABC has also canceled The Baker and the Beauty after one season. The series, from creator Dean Georgaris, is based on an Israeli romantic comedy show.

Victor Rasuk starred as a baker who develops a relationship with an international celebrity, portrayed by Nathalie Kelley.