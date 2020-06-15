"The Sinner" star Bill Pullman attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 2018. "The Sinner" has been renewed for a fourth season. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Crime anthology series The Sinner starring Bill Pullman has been renewed for a fourth season by USA Network.

The Sinner follows Pullman as Det. Harry Ambrose as he investigates a new crime each season. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr.

Matt Bomer appeared in the third season as a local family man who got involved in a car crash. Season 3 was wrapped up in March with Season 4 set to premiere in 2021.

Derek Simonds will return as showrunner for Season 4. Simonds also executive producers along with Jessica Biel who starred in Season 1, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak.

"The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences and its signature 'whydunnit' style," president of USA Network and Syfy Chris McCumber said in a statement.

"In Season 4 we're excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman's beloved Detective Ambrose character while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery," he continued.