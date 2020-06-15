June 15 (UPI) -- Nick Viall is looking back on his failed proposal on The Bachelorette.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the 39-year-old television personality relived the moment he tried to propose to Kaitlyn Bristowe in The Bachelorette Season 11.

Viall shared a video that shows himself grimacing while watching footage of his proposal. Bristowe interrupted and stopped Viall before he could ask her to marry him.

"It was like waving at someone who's waving at the person behind... but million times worse," Viall said.

ABC will air highlights from the season during its Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! special Monday.

"TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories," Viall said. "It really was a season for the ages."

"You never know how you will view things as time passes," he added. "Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!"

In Season 11, Bristowe ultimately got engaged to Shawn Booth. The couple split in 2018. Viall went to star in The Bachelor Season 21.

Bristowe said Monday on Instagram that watching The Greatest Seasons Ever will be an emotional experience.

"I've went back and forth on wanting to watch, but because of the support I have here, I'm going to," she said. "It will be emotional, and I think really hard. But I'm hoping to be able to look at it with gratitude, talk through it, and know there are worse things going on in the world than re airing my season."

Last week, The Bachelor named Matt James as its first black star. Rachel Lindsay is the first and only black Bachelorette.