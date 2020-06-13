Paloma Faith performs at the opening of Wimbledon’s new No. 1 court in 2019. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Pixie Lott attends the MTV European Music Awards in London in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

will.i.am will return as host for Season 4 of "The Voice Kids" next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The fourth season of the British singing competition series, The Voice Kids, is set to premiere in July, ITV announced.

Coaching the aspiring entertainers this season will be will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Paloma Faith.

Emma Willis has returned to host the show.

Most of the episodes were recorded before production was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 425,000 people worldwide.

Although filming is now allowed to resume in Britain, it is unclear how the live finale of The Voice Kids will take place in keeping with social distancing and other safety practices.