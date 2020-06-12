June 12 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer is officially leaving the Bravo series.

The 44-year-old television personality confirmed her exit from the show Thursday on Instagram after the series showed her preparing to move to Chicago, Ill., midway through Season 12.

Mortimer got engaged to her boyfriend, Scott Kluth, who hails from Chicago, in November.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Mortimer wrote. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott."

"Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv," she added, referencing Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. "I love you all so much!!!"

Mortimer discussed her new life in Chicago during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. She said she doesn't regret moving to the city shortly after getting back together with Kluth, saying she trusted her "gut."

"I really followed my heart and my gut and I knew it was the right decision," the star said. "I knew it was right and I knew I had to do it. I knew if I didn't do it I would regret it, and the outcome has been amazing. I didn't know we would get engaged so soon."

Mortimer said it was "frustrating" how Dorinda Medley and her other co-stars initially weren't supportive of her move. She said she's still in touch with Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, but that Medley blocked her on Instagram.

Mortimer said on WWHL in April that she and Kluth are planning a small wedding but haven't set a date due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.