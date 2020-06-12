"Total Bellas" stars Nikki Bella (L) and Brie Bella arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 2018. The series will return for a sixth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- E! has renewed reality series Total Bellas for a sixth season following the conclusion of Season 5.

Total Bellas follows the lives of former WWE stars and entrepreneurs Nikki and Brie Bella. The series is a spinoff of WWE reality series Total Divas.

The fifth season, which ended Thursday, explored Nikki Bella becoming engaged to dancer Artem Chigvintsev and how she and her sister got pregnant around the same time.

Nikki Bella also announced on the Season 5 finale that she will be having a baby boy at a gender reveal party.

"We can't wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!!" Nikki Bella said on Twitter alongside a photo of herself kissing Chigvintsev.

Total Bellas Season 6 is set to premiere this fall and will focus on Nikki Bella becoming a mother for the first time and how Brie Bella handles becoming a mother of two with her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan.

Nikki and Brie Bella retired from in-ring competition in WWE in 2019.