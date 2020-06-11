June 11 (UPI) -- This is Us writer Jas Waters has died at age 39.

The This is Us writers official Twitter account confirmed Waters' death Wednesday.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the post reads. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show."

"She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman paid tribute to Waters online.

"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, and Susan Kelechi Watson, who portrays Beth Pearson, also reacted to Waters' death.

"Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones," Moore tweeted.

"Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels," Watson said.

Waters, a former journalist, also worked as a writer and story editor on the Showtime series Kidding.

This is Us completed its fourth season on NBC in March. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.