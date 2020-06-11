June 11 (UPI) -- Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich surprised a pediatric ICU nurse from Long Island, New York, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tracey Bednar was chosen as Kimmel's latest #HealthCareHero on Thursday. Bednar said that she likes to blast Metallica song "Enter Sandman" while driving home from work in order to unwind.

Ulrich joined the webcam chat between Bednar and Kimmel in order to thank the nurse for her service.

"As a father of three, I can't thank you enough for what you do," Ulrich said.

"Thank you for having Metallica be a part of your life and your ride home and that 'Enter Sandman' gets you home in one piece and hopefully a little faster," he continued.

The rockstar invited Bednar to be his VIP guest at the next Metallica concert in the New York area and will be sending her a signed copy of album S&M2.

Bednar also received a $10,000 gift card from Big Lots and gift cards for her co-workers.

Mark Hamill, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Levine and Kevin Hart have previously surprised healthcare workers on Jimmy Kimmel Live.