June 11 (UPI) -- Kandi Burruss says she "loved" Sarah Palin's performance of "Baby Got Back" on The Masked Singer.

The 44-year-old singer and television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed her experience with The Masked Singer after winning Season 3.

The Masked Singer features celebrity contestants who perform songs while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identity. In March, Palin performed Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" while dressed as the Bear on the night of her elimination.

On WWHL, Burruss said Palin's performance made her see the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate differently.

"I loved it! Honestly, I felt like it showed a different side of her," Burruss said.

"When you think of a politician, you don't really think they're fun or have any type of rhythm or anything. But to see her out there having a good time, making fun of herself, it made me look at her differently," she added.

Burruss said she had no idea Palin was the Bear due to the measures of secrecy at the show.

"I didn't know who anybody was," she said. "I was on the stage with her when she got let go, but I didn't know it was her until they pulled her mask off."

Burruss said her husband, Todd Tucker, her kids and her mom, known as Mama Joyce, were the only people who knew she was Night Angel on the show. Burruss has a daughter, Riley, 17, with her ex-partner Russell Spencer, and two children, son Ace, 4, and daughter Blaze, 6 months, with Tucker.

Burruss grew emotional during the interview as she shared how she and Tucker have discussed police brutality with their kids in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Isn't that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old? For you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys?" Burruss said while tearing up. "That's an emotional thing for me."