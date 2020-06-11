June 11 (UPI) -- Hightown will return for a second season at Starz.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the crime drama series for Season 2.

Hightown is created by Rebecca Cutter and stars Monica Raymund, Riley Voelkel and Shane Harper. The show follows Jackie Quiñones, an LGBTQ National Marine Fisheries Service agent who investigates a murder and an opioid epidemic in Cape Cod Bay.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television, with Cutter, Bruckheimer and Gary Lennon as executive producers.

"Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a Starz premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera," Starz president of original programming Christina Davis said.

"Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape," she added.

Starz said Hightown was the best-performing series premiere across its Starz App and OTT platforms to date.