June 11 (UPI) -- Amazon has acquired Anna Paquin's series Flack.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday that Amazon picked up the comedy-drama following its cancellation as Pop TV.

Flack was canceled in March, just a week before its Season 2 premiere. Amazon will make Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream in the U.S. and Canada but has yet to set a premiere date.

Deadline said the deal gives Amazon the right to also consider a third season.

Flack stars Paquin as Robyn, an American PR executive living in London. The series is created by Oliver Lansley and co-stars Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson and Lydia Wilson.

Paquin is also known for playing Sookie Stackhouse on True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014 on HBO. She appeared in the 2019 film The Irishman, which streamed on Netflix.