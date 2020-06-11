Alex Trebek wants to return to "Jeopardy!" as soon as possible, as restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic begin to lift. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is eager to resume production on the long-running game show.

TVLine said Thursday that Trebek, 79, wants to return to Jeopardy! as soon as possible, as restrictions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic begin to lift.

A Jeopardy! rep said Thursday in a statement to E! News that Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is anxious to film new episodes.

"Alex is looking forward to resuming production as soon as we are able to do so," the rep said. "He's told us he wants to be one of the first shows back in production."

Jeopardy! will air its final new episode Friday before entering into an indeterminate period of reruns. The series suspended production on new episodes in March due to the health crisis.

Trebek gave an update on his health in early March, one year after his cancer diagnosis. He said the two-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 7 percent, but said "anything is possible."

Trebek will release his first autobiography, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, on July 21. The game show host was long reluctant to write a book about his life but reconsidered following an outpouring of fan support in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," he said in an excerpt from the book in April.