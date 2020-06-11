June 11 (UPI) -- Tag Team #FTR made their AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite in a match against The Butcher & The Blade.

#FTR consists of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The duo formerly competed in WWE as The Revival. Harwood and Wheeler arrived to the arena in a black truck once again to take on The Butcher & The Blade in the first match of the night.

#FTR won the bout after they delivered the Goodnight Express to The Butcher followed by the Mind Breaker onto The Blade to earn the three count.

The Young Bucks came and congratulated #FTR on their victory and asked for a proper introduction. The Butcher & The Blade were not finished, however, and attacked both teams from behind.

Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc also joined in to help The Butcher & The Blade while the AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page arrived onto the scene to help The Young Bucks.

Also on Dynamite, Cody defended his TNT Championship against Marq Quen of Private Party. Cody was accompanied to the ring by his coach Arn Anderson while Quen came with his tag team partner Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy.

Quen was not 100 percent and competed with an injured ankle. Cody took advantage of this and attacked Quen's ankle throughout their battle.

Quen fought hard and was able to connect with a 450 Splash onto Cody while the champ was laying down on the entrance ramp. Quen, back in the ring, then attempted a Shooting Star Press which Cody dodged.

The American Nightmare then placed Quen into the Ankle Lock, forcing him to tap out. Cody congratulated Quen afterwards before he was interrupted by Jake Hager of The Inner Circle.

A brawl broke out between Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle against Cody, Private Party and Matt Hardy. Cody then challenged Hager to a TNT Championship match at Fyter Fest which takes place over two nights on July 1 and July 8.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley called out his Fyter Fest opponent Brian Cage during a backstage interview.

Moxley said that he was angry at the mere thought of anyone being able to defeat him before Cage attacked him from behind. Cage slammed Moxley onto the hood of a car and then onto the rear window, breaking it in the process.

Other moments from Dynamite included Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford defeating AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander; Orange Cassidy and Best Friends defeating Hager Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle; Chris Jericho joining his Inner Circle teammates to beat down Cassidy with bags of oranges; and Guevara defeating Colt Cabana who then met with The Dark Order backstage.