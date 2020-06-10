June 10 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams wants the people protesting George Floyd's death to "keep going."

The 38-year-old television personality appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed her experience with and the importance of the ongoing protests in the wake of Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country, along with dialogue about race and the police.

Williams and other were tear-gassed by police as Williams live-streamed from a protest in Atlanta, Ga., last week. Williams encouraged people to "keep going" in the interview Tuesday.

"They can't stop us," the star said. "Yeah, I got tear-gassed ... but keep going, because what they're trying to do is silence you once again."

"We have the National Guard here, we have the APD," she added. "The crowds can be peaceful and they are trying to provoke the crowd and make them angered and make them act out so that then they can turn on the camera and say, 'Oh, look what happened. The peaceful protest has turned awry.'"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star encouraged protesters to be "militant" and look to civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr., and her grandfather, Hosea Williams.

"They had dogs biting them. They were tased. They were gassed. They were killed in the streets," she said. "If you're out there to protest, it's not for the picture, it's not just to be out there. You are out there to fight."

Williams also compared Floyd's death to the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in 1965, saying both events "shocked America into action."

On Monday's episode of WWHL, Williams shared how she was first "smacked in the face with racism" while attending a protest with her grandfather at 6 years old. She recalled how they were confronted by the KKK, who threw rocks and used racial slurs.