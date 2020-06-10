June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network has announced that long-running reality series Cops has been canceled as protests against police brutality take place worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it return," a spokesperson for Paramount Network said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The show was removed from Paramount Network's schedule following the death of Floyd in May.

Cops began in 1989 and ran for 25 seasons on Fox before it moved to Spike TV, which is now Paramount Network. Season 33 of the series was scheduled to premiere on Monday, but no new episodes have aired.

Reruns of Cops still air on WGN America and ViacomCBS' Pluto TV streaming service. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount Network.

A&E's police reality series Live PD, which follows officers in real time, has also been taken off the schedule. A&E had ordered 160 additional episodes of Live PD in May before the protests started.

Floyd, 46, who was an unarmed black man, died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police on Memorial Day. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged along with the three other officers.

Floyd was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Houston.