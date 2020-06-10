June 10 (UPI) -- Hulu has moved up the premiere dates for Love, Victor and Taste the Nation to June 17 and June 18, respectively, in observance of Juneteenth.

Both shows were set to hit the streaming service on June 19, the same day as Juneteenth.

"This June 19 - Juneteenth - will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States. This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight," Hulu said on Twitter Wednesday.

Hulu, in another tweet, also referenced parent company Disney's pledge to donate $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, starting with $2 million being donated to the NAACP.

"We are all part of the fight against injustice. We believe that Black Lives Matter, and support those who are working to build a system based on equality," Hulu said.

Love, Victor, which takes place in the same world as 2018 film Love, Simon, follows Michael Cimino as the title character who starts to fall for Benji, portrayed by George Sear.

Taste the Nation is a new travel series starring Padma Lakshmi as she goes on a culinary journey across the U.S.