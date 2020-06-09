June 9 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews says current events will affect the show's next season.

The 51-year-old actor said on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that the cast has had "somber talks" since George Floyd's death and the ongoing protests against police brutality.

Advertisement

Crews plays Sgt. Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which follows a group of New York Poilce Department detectives in Brooklyn's fictional 99th precinct. In November, the series was renewed for Season 8.

Crews said recent events will "definitely" affect the new season. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck, sparking protests and calls for change around the world.

"We actually all got on a Zoom call just the other day because of what's happening in this country," Crews said of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast. "We were witnessing so many, just, abuses of power."

"We had some somber talks and some really, really eye-opening conversation about how to handle this new season," he added.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor, star Stephanie Beatriz and other cast members donated $100,000 last week to the National Bail Fund Network, which helps peple who cannot afford bail and advocates for justice system reform.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally," Goor tweeted at the time.

On Late Night, Crews also reacted to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying the league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racial injustice.

"It was the same feeling I felt when I saw [President Barack] Obama's inauguration -- I thought I would never see this," said Crews, who previously played football for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.