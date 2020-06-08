June 8 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta and comedian W. Kamau Bell will discuss the Black Lives Matter movement during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live on Monday.

The special two-part series begins at 11 p.m. EDT on Bravo, with the discussion moderated by host Andy Cohen. The second part is at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"I will be on a very special two-part Watch What Happens Live show with Andy Cohen and special guest comedian W. Kamau Bell," Williams said on Instagram. "The format will be set up a little bit different. We will be discussing Black Lives Matter and the state of our nation today."

Bell responded to the post, "Nice working with you."

Williams is among celebrities who have joined protests across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, 46, who was killed while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer who placed his knee on Floyd's neck.

She also will appear on a Bravo and E! Instagram live panel, Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America, Monday at 7 p.m. EDT. Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gizelle Bryant of Real Housewives of Potomac also will appear on the panel, hosted by Justin Sylvester of Daily Pop!