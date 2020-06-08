Jessica Alba plays Nancy McKenna on the Spectrum series "L.A.'s Finest." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Gabrielle Union plays Syd Burnett on the Spectrum series "L.A.'s Finest." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Spectrum is delaying the L.A.'s Finest Season 2 premiere amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Variety reported Monday that the premiere will be postponed until later in 2020.

Spectrum confirmed the news to The Wrap.

L.A.'s Finest is a spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise. The series premiered in May 2019 and stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as LAPD officers.

The first three episodes of Season 2 were to premiere Monday.

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been happening across the nation since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Prior to Floyd's death, Fox acquired the rights to air Seasons 1 and 2 of L.A.'s Finest in the fall. Sources told Variety the Season 2 delay is not expected to affect Fox's plans.

Other networks have adjusted their lineup amid the protests. Last week, A&E pulled new episodes of Live PD that were to air over the weekend.